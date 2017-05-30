We might not know what Motorola’s next phone is, but we now know the company will announce it on June 1.

Motorola Canada confirmed the date through a tweet it sent out today, though it remains tight-lipped about what we can look forward to. We also do not know what time the announcement will be made… all we have is the tweet attached below:

Guess what?! We’re announcing the next bold phone from Motorola on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/SCyEkNtPza — Motorola Canada (@Moto_CAN) May 30, 2017

Based on recent leaks, the phone could either be the Moto Z2 Play or the duo of the Moto G5S and G5S Plus. The former will feature a 3,000 mAh battery, with rumors pointing to a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of native storage, and a 12 MP rear camera with dual auto-focus.

By comparison, the G5S and G5S Plus will reportedly feature 1080p panels, with either Qualcomm’s new 630 or 660 under the hood. RAM and storage options will differ between models, though both are expected to feature expandable memory. Finally, software should remain as close to stock as a non-Pixel phone can be, with Nougat expected to be the flavor of Android for all three unannounced phones.

Check back on June 1, though, since we will get more information on the mystery handset then.