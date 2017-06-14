About two weeks ago, Lenovo took the wraps off the Moto Z2 Play. It now looks like it’s gearing up to reveal the highly anticipated Moto Z2 as well. A teaser image for an event taking place on June 27 has popped up online. Although it doesn’t mention what exactly Lenovo will announce, the image does hint that we can expect to see the Moto Z2 and maybe even the Moto Z2 Force.

As you can probably see, the woman in the picture above is holding a device in her hands that looks exactly like the Moto Z2 we have seen in a few leaked images so far. It’s very similar to the Z2 Play but has the dual-camera setup on the back.

Aside from the date and the image of the device, the teaser doesn’t really reveal anything else. Specs of the upcoming Moto Z2 haven’t been confirmed yet, although we have heard quite a few rumors on this topic so far. These claim that the smartphone will sport a 5.5-inch QHD display and the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. It will have either 4 or 6 GB of RAM and come equipped with a fingerprint scanner below the screen with support for various swiping gestures.

Other things worth mentioning are a modular design, meaning it will support Moto Mods accessories, and Android Nougat, just to name a few. To learn more about the device, check out the Moto Z2 rumor roundup post.

June has been a busy month for Lenovo so far. In addition to the Z2 Play, the company also announced the Moto E4 and E4 Plus a couple of days ago. According to some rumors, it also plans on revealing the Moto X4 sometime this month, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet.