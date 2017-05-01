With only a couple of days left, the Moto Z physical keyboard mod crowdfunding campaign has reached its funding goal. The Indiegogo project passed the $100,000 mark thanks to more than 900 backers, meaning the sliding keyboard will now go into official production.

This should come as great news to anybody who had previously invested in the project, as without getting 100% of its fixed funding goal, the campaign would have been cancelled.

The five-row QWERTY keyboard, which takes advantage of the Moto Z’s modular design, clips onto — and is concealed within — the rear of the device, and can be brought out when required. The keyboard features an LED backlight and can be tilted between 0 and 45 degrees to help provide a comfortable typing experience.

Though it has now reached its goal, you can still back the project over at its crowdfunding page. $60 plus shipping will nab you the keyboard in black, which will retail at $120 when it goes on sale. Estimated delivery dates for “early bird” backers are July or August depending on which keyboard layout you opt for.

You can check out our review of the first Moto mods here, or if you’re interested in a smartphone with a native physical keyboard, keep an eye out for the BlackBerry KEYone coming soon.