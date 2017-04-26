A month ago, Motorola sent out soak test invites in the US for the Moto X Pure Edition update to Android 7.0 Nougat. Now, it looks like the company is rolling out that update to all owners of the 2015 phone.

Motorola has posted a new Nougat support page for Moto X Pure Edition owners to check out, and it’s actually quite extensive. While there’s nothing listed that’s new or unique with this update, it does give owners of the phone a good summary of all of the major features that are included with Nougat. That includes new additions like multi-window support for apps, a revamp of the Settings interface, and improvements to its Doze mode.

The support page does not offer any information on the update’s file download size, but we would expect that it will be pretty large, so Moto X Pure Edition owners will likely have to use a Wi-Fi connection to download it. Also, it may take a few days for the update to reach all of the phones. Keep in mind that this is the name of the phone in the US; in other parts of the world, it’s referred to as the Moto X Style.

If you own the Moto X Pure Edition, have you checked to see if the Nougat update is available on your device? If so, let us know your experience in the comments!