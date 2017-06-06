It’s been almost two years since Motorola released the Moto X Play (it officially went on sale in late August 2015), but the company is not quite done with this product just yet. A Motorola rep has confirmed online that it will soon roll a software update that will bring the phone up to Android Nougat.

See also: Moto Z2 lineup: all the rumors in one place

This news comes from a response on the official Motorola India Twitter account, as an answer to a user question on this issue:

Nougat will come to the Moto X Play soon, however, we are unable to provide a definite release date. -JM — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 5, 2017

The post didn’t offer a specific release date, but hopefully the Nougat update will begin rolling out in the very near future. However, it’s pretty impressive that a phone that launched in the late summer of 2015 is still going to be able to get the latest version of Android.

For those of you who might be curious, or simply don’t own the phone, the Moto X Play has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor, 2 GB of RAM, either 16 GB or 32 GB of onboard storage, a 21 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera, and a 3,630 mAh battery. If you own a Moto X Play, are you excited that it will receive its Nougat update soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!