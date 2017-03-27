There’s already lots of speculation, along with some leaks, that indicate Lenovo’s Motorola division could launch a new version of the Moto X in 2017. Today, new images that reportedly show the new edition of the phone have made their way to the internet, and one may show some of its hardware specs.

The new leaks, which were posted on Google+ by Jerry Yin, seem to show that the phone will have a metal body, a dual rear camera setup, and a fingerprint sensor on the front. One of the leaked images shows that inside, the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of on-board storage.

While the photos themselves may be an accurate look at the Moto X 2017, it’s possible that the hardware specs shown in the screenshots are preliminary and may be very different compared to the version of the phone that’s actually released. As such, you should most likely take this hardware info with a big grain of salt.

Motorola launched the latest versions of the Moto X family of phones in the fall of 2015, so it’s been well over a year of waiting for Motorola to launch a successor. In 2016, the company decided to give its flagship models over to the Moto Z family of phones, with its support of the Moto Mods accessories. There’s no word on when we can expect the Moto X 2017 to launch.