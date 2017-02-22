The idea of a modular phone has been floating around for a few years now, but in more recent times we’ve seen a couple manufacturers attempt to bring the tech to their flagship phones. Most notably, LG and Motorola.

The LG G5 was the first commercial phone to offer a modular design. Unfortunately, LG didn’t do the best job of supporting the standard and, after just two mods, pretty much ended the concept. But what about Motorola? It seems they are doing much better in the support department at least.

Last year Motorola said their potential goal was to provide around 4 new Moto Mods per quarter in 2017 for their Moto Z phone series. Now Motorola has confirmed it currently has 12 Moto Mods that they are prepping for launch this year. This latest tidbit was revealed at Motorola’s Pakistan re-launch event. As for what mods we can expect? While Motorola didn’t specify, there were twelve mod finalists for its recent dev competition. Odds are most (or even all) of these mods will end up being launched formally.

Motorola also confirmed at the event that they are planning to support Moto Mods for at least 3 years. That’s great news for mod fans, especially now that LG is seemingly abandoning mods for good, with the LG G6 all-but confirmed to go a different direction. What do you think of Moto Mods – useful addition or just another gimmick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.