Lenovo took the wraps off the Moto G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona about a month ago. We’re now happy to report that the mid-range device is already up for pre-order in the US, with sales officially starting on March 31. It is available at a bunch of different retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, Republic Wireless, Target, Costco, Ting and Walmart.

The unlocked device comes in two different variants. You can get your hands on a model with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that will set you back $229.99. If that’s not enough for you, there’s also a version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of space available for $299.99.

As a refresher, the Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch Full HD screen and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 chipset. You’ll find a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture on the back and a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor on the front. The metal body comes in either Lunar Gray or Fine Gold and houses a 3,000 mAh battery, which is not removable.

The smartphone also sports a fingerprint scanner located on the front, below the screen, and a microSD slot that can be used to expand the storage for an additional 128 GB. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with a custom skin on top.

The Moto G series has always been quite popular among consumers, and the trend is expected to continue with the Moto G5 Plus. As already mentioned, the affordable device starts at $229.99 (Check it out on Motorola.com), but you are able to get a discount if you buy it from Amazon and don’t mind seeing an ad every time you turn on the screen.