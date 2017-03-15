In a press conference in New Delhi, Lenovo launched the Moto G5 Plus in India. Lenovo first took the wraps off their new budget smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2017 last month.

The company did not launch the Moto G5, the smaller sibling of the G5 Plus which too was unveiled at the MWC, although it will be coming to India at a later date.

The Moto G5 Plus runs Android 7.0 Nougat and comes preloaded with Google Assistant out of the box. Incidentally, the Moto G5 Plus is the first device in the Moto G series to sport a precision-crafted metal design going away from the usual ‘plasticky’ finish. It boasts of a diamond-cut high-grade aluminum with a splash-proof design.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs in a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor and comes in two memory variants – 3GB RAM + 16GB storage and 4GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Moto G5 Plus Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5.2-inch (13.2 cms) Full HD (1920 x 1080) LCD | 424ppi | Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 | Adreno 506 GPU

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Internal Storage: 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Rear Camera: 12MP | f/1.7 aperture | 1.4μm pixels and “dual autofocus pixels”

Front Camera: 5MP wide-angle | f/1.7 aperture | 1.4μm pixels

Battery: 3,000mAh

Dimensions: 150.2 x 74.0 x 7.7 to 9.7mm

Weight: 155g

Available in two color variants – Fine Gold and Lunar Gray – the 3GB/16GB variant of the Moto G5 Plus is priced at ₹14,999 ($230) while the higher spec’d 4GB/32GB variant is priced at ₹16,999 ($260). Both variants go on sale tonight at midnight, exclusively on Flipkart.