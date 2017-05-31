Lenovo is gearing up to release another smartphone under the Moto brand. Well-known leaker Roland Quandt has recently revealed a lot of details regarding the upcoming smartphone on Twitter, which is called the Moto E4.

Motorola Moto E4: more detailed specs, Canada MSRP is 249,99 CAD, interesting to see NFC (certain markets) and GG3, supposedly ships July 17 pic.twitter.com/IOCddU3o6L — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 28, 2017

The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD display and is powered by the MediaTek MT6737M chipset. It has 2 GB of RAM and only 16 GB of storage that can thankfully be expanded for an additional 128 GB with the help of a microSD card.

There’s an 8 MP primary camera on the back with autofocus and LED flash, while the front-facing selfie snapper has a 5 MP sensor. The Moto E4 packs a 2,800 mAh battery, has NFC (market dependent) and will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board.

Although not official, Roland Quandt claims that the device will start shipping to customers on July 17. Well, at least in Canada, where you’ll have to dish out $249.99 to get it.

We also expect to see a Plus variant of the upcoming smartphone, which just might be revealed alongside the Moto E4. According to the most recent rumors, the Moto E4 Plus will feature a 5.5-inch display and a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Then there’s the MediaTek MT6737 chipset, 3 GB of RAM, a 13 MP primary camera, and 32 GB of expandable storage.