India has been one of Motorola’s strongest markets over the last years, thanks in large part to the attractive budget devices the Lenovo-owned manufacturer has released here. Now the company hopes to continue this good record with the launch of the Moto C Plus, launching in India on Monday.

The Moto C Plus is the beefier of the two entry-level phones that Motorola introduced last month, the other being the Moto C. The Moto C Plus shines when it comes to battery life, thanks to the 4,000 mAh battery and relatively frugal components like a 5-inch HD display and a MediaTek MT6737 processor. While we’ve seen other phones with batteries of 4,000 mAh or more, they’ve typically been phablets. The 5-inch Moto C Plus bucks this trend, and we’re really excited to see how it fares in real life use.

Other specs include either 1GB or 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expendable storage, an 8MP rear camera, and a 2MP front camera.

Motorola revealed the C Plus will be exclusively sold through Flipkart at launch, but the price will only be announced on June 19.

The Moto C Plus will fight off fierce competition from the likes of Xiaomi, Yu, and even Nokia/HMD, which recently released its trio of Android phones in India. That includes the Nokia 3, a direct threat to the Moto C Plus. For more options under Rs. 10,000, check out our roundup of the best affordable smartphones available in India.