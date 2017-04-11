There is a fitness tracker for everyone. Some are incredibly accurate, while others focus on smart features; but sometimes having too much beats the purpose of a product. What about users who simply want a fitness tracker that can do the basic tasks right?

Enter the Misfit Flare, a no-hassle fitness tracker that will keep both your body and wallet healthy. The new Misfit Flare goes for $59.99 and offers basic tracking functionality. It can track your steps, distance traveled, calories burned and sleep.

Having fewer features doesn’t have to mean sacrificing quality, though. This unit does feature an aluminum frame, waterproofing at up to 50 meters and four months of battery life (replaceable battery).

And though it is technically a no bells and whistles device, it does have a cool smart feature users may enjoy. The top surface area of the frame is a button that can be programmed to perform multiple tasks. It could be a camera shutter, slideshow remote or music controller.

It is not exactly the cheapest fitness tracker around, given we have devices like the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 going for $29.99. That brand is not as known, though. You will probably be able to find the Flare at your local tech retailers, and in those environments that is a pretty competitive price tag.

Who’s buying one?