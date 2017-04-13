News
by Scott Adam Gordon
It seems there can never be enough dragons these days. In the latest Minecraft: Pocket Edition update, Mojang has rolled out all-new Chinese Mythology-inspired content which includes the aforementioned winged beasts, giant pandas and ancient cities.

The Chinese Mythology Mash-Up Pack arrives alongside the Minecraft version 1.0.6 update, which also introduces new skins, building blocks and other fixes. Meanwhile, the Worlds section has been added to the Store, and it includes the free Redstone Mansion map.

Mojang also notes that: “Skeleton horses spawned from traps can now be tamed and ridden, the jump range of slimes is now correct, baby mobs once again make idle sounds,” and “snow golem pumpkin heads will now properly scale with Add-Ons.”

Lastly, Mojang says a bug that prevented the game launching on some Android devices has been fixed, which is definitely good news.

It’s another tight little update from Mojang who continues to keep MC:PE feeling fresh. Version 1.0.6 is hitting the Play Store now and you can download it via the link below. Read the entire changelog for version 1.0.6 here.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition
 Minecraft.net
