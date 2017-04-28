The OnePlus 3T was announced in November 2016 and initially only available in Gunmetal and Soft Gold. Last month, the company took the wraps of a new Midnight Black color option, which was available in limited quantities. The demand for the smartphone has apparently been high, as it is already sold out in most countries.

Carl Pei announced the news on Twitter by saying that the Midnight Black version of the flagship device is sold out globally with the exception of the UK and Hong Kong, where the stock will run out in the next few days. Unfortunately, he didn’t add when or if the smartphone will be available again.

The limited OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is sold out globally apart from UK and HK, where it will run out in next couple of days. Just FYI. ðŸ”¥ â€” Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 28, 2017

Aside from the color, the black OnePlus 3T is identical to the other two color options. It sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 821 chipset. It has 6 GB of RAM and comes with either 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. To learn more about it, check out our review of the OnePlus 3T.

It also carries the same affordable price tag that makes it so popular among consumers around the world. The 64 GB model retails for $439 in the US, â‚¬439 in Europe and Â£399 in the UK, while the 128 GB variant can be yours for $479, â‚¬479, or Â£439.

If you live in Hong Kong or the UK and are considering getting the OnePlus 3T in Midnight Black, you’ll have to move fast. As already mentioned, the smartphone will sell out soon, so you better place your order as soon as possible if you want to get it.