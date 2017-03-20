ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia announced the Z11 Mini S smartphone in China back in October. Today, the company has launched the device in India. It will go on sale tomorrow, March 21 (4 pm IST), for Rs. 16,999 exclusively on Amazon.

Now don’t let the name fool you. The Z11 Mini S isn’t really a small device, as it features a 5.2-inch screen with Full HD resolution. But it is smaller when compared with the Z11, which has a 5.5-inch screen and launched in India back in December.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset and has 4GB of RAM. There’s 64 GB of storage available but in case that is not enough, you can expand it with a microSD card. On the back, you’ll find a 23MP primary camera capable of focusing on an object in as little as 0.1 seconds as well as a fingerprint scanner. The selfie snapper located on the front has a 13MP sensor with PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, and an 80-degree wide-angle lens.

The Nubia Z11 Mini S sports a metal body that comes in two colors: Khaki Grey and Moon Gold. It features a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s custom skin on top, and has dual-SIM capabilities, with the second SIM slot also doubling as a microSD card slot.

Any thoughts on the Nubia Z11 Mini S? Would you consider buying it? Let us know down below.