At a press event in China, Honor officially took the wraps off the Honor 8 Lite smartphone, which surprisingly already launched in Europe a few weeks ago. The device looks quite similar to the popular Honor 8, which was announced in July 2016. It has a metal frame and a glass back with a 12-layer mirror coating that gives it a more premium look.

The Honor 8 Lite is a mid-range device that comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display and is powered by the Kirin 655 chipset. It is available in a few different variants. The version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage will cost you 1,099 Yuan (around $160), while the slightly more powerful variant with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space will set you back 1,399 Yuan (around $200).

If you need more storage, you’ll be happy to hear that the device also comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which retails for 1,599 Yuan (around $230). It is available in four color options — Midnight Black, Streamer Gold, Sea Blue, and Pearl White.

In case you’re wondering, the device doesn’t sport a rear dual-camera setup like the Honor 8. It comes with a 12 MP primary camera as well as with a selfie snapper that has a 8 MP sensor. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3,000 mAh battery, and expandable storage (up to 128 GB). The Honor 8 Lite runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Huawei’s EMUI 5.0 user interface on top.

