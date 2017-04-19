In 2015, Microsoft acquired Wunderlist, the team behind the popular scheduling and to-do list app. Today, the company launched a similar app, which has the rather generic name Microsoft To-Do. The app was created by the Wunderlist team, and it will eventually replace that older app.

Microsoft To-Do allows users to create lists and schedules, and have them sync up across a number of platforms, including Android phones, iPhones, Windows 10 and the web. One of the app’s features is Intelligent Suggestions to help users create new lists for the day. Tapping on it will let you see any to-do lists from the day before, along with what items are currently due or are in the near future. Combined with the app’s algorithm, you can get suggestions on which items to place on today’s to-do list.

The app also allows you to add reminders and due dates to anything on your to-do list, and it also supports the ability to take notes that can be added to any entry on the list. Microsoft is also slowly adding integration with its Office 365 service for businesses. One of them will allow users to automatically sync their Outlook Tasks with To-Do.

Microsoft has labeled this app release as a preview, as it feels that it doesn’t have all of the main features from the older Wunderlist app, including list sharing. The company plans to sunset Wunderlist when it feels the new To-Do app has the best features from that older app, but there are no specifics on when that will actually happen. Microsoft also plans to release To-Do for Android tablets, along with the iPad and Mac PCs, sometime in the future.

Want to give it a shot? Head to the Play Store link below for the download.