There’s a new update to Microsoft’s Arrow Launcher, and version 3.1 finally brings support for Android tablets among other useful features.

See also: 15 best Android launcher apps of 2017

You might know a thing or two about Arrow Launcher, Microsoft’s very own custom Android launcher. Though the company’s mobile OS is struggling to survive, its launcher – much like its productivity apps – is a beautifully-designed app. With version 3.0, Microsoft brought some stunning visual changes, making it one of the best launchers I’ve used (despite my initial skepticism). It was also more efficient: 15 percent less battery, 20 percent less memory, and 10 percent faster than previous versions, according to Microsoft.

Well, version 3.1 is out, and it brings another set of major changes, including support for Android tablets and a brand-new horizon layout option for your apps. Along with that, you can now backup and restore your data. And what would Arrow Launcher be without some high-quality wallpapers from Bing? You can have a look at the full list here:

Tablet support: a very popular request since Arrow’s first release — and now it’s here!

Horizontal layout option for the “all apps” page!

More beautiful Bing wallpapers.

Backup & restore: more backup options available.

Ability to hide headers.

Ability to configure the utility page: show/hide, choose card color (transparent or solid white)

Carousel scrolling mode.

The latest version is available on the Play Store, so click the button below to update yours if you have it installed already or download it if you want to give it a go!

Do you use Microsoft’s Arrow Launcher? Would you recommend it or not your cup of tea? Let us know by leaving a comment!