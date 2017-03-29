Today, Micromax has taken the wraps off a new smartphone called the Dual 5. Its biggest feature is definitely the dual-camera setup that’s found on the back. It has two 13 MP sensors — monochrome and color — which can work together to create better-looking images.

The Dual 5 sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 652 chipset. It has 4 GB of RAM and offers 128 GB of storage for your apps, games, videos, and other data. If that’s not enough for you, don’t worry too much. You have the option of adding an additional 128 GB of space with the help of a microSD card.

Micromax’s new smartphone just might appeal to all you selfie lovers out there. It features a 13 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a flash module, which is quite useful when taking selfies in low-light conditions. It comes with a 3,200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, a fingerprint scanner on the back that should unlock the device in 0.35 seconds, and a metal body.

It runs Android Marshmallow and offers a great security feature called SafeSwitch. If someone steals your Dual 5 and removes the SIM card, a password must be entered within 30 seconds. Otherwise, the phone will automatically lock, preventing the thief from turning it off, so that the device can be tracked. And if the password does not get entered within the first 60 minutes from the SIM removal, all the data will be wiped from the smartphone.

The Dual 5 will go on sale starting April 10 and will be available on Flipkart, Micromax’s online store, as well as at offline retailers. It will set you back Rs. 24,999. Those of you who are considering getting the device can already fill out a registration form on the company’s website to get notified as soon as it becomes available. If you’re interested, click the button below.