Meizu took the wraps off the M5 back in November 2016 in China. The company has now launched the mid-range device in India with a price tag of Rs. 10,499. It is available exclusively on Tata Cliq and can be yours in either the Blue or Champagne Gold color option.

The Meizu M5 launched in two variants in China: one with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space. However, only the latter version has made its way to India.

The smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch display with HD resolution (1,280 x 720 pixels) and 2.5D glass on top. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 chipset and features a microSD slot (up to 256 GB), which also doubles as a second SIM slot. The device is equipped with a 13 MP primary camera on the back and a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor on the front. Meizu’s smartphone sports a fast fingerprint scanner that can unlock it in just 0.2 seconds, a 3,070 mAh battery, and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a custom skin on top.

The Meizu M5 is already on sale in India. You can order yours by visiting Tata Cliq’s website via the button below.

What do you think about the Meizu M5? Would you consider getting it over devices like the Asus Zenfone Go, Honor 8 Lite, or Samsung Galaxy On Nxt that have recently launched in India? Let us know down below.