Every smartphone maker is trying its best to take battery technology to the next level, including Meizu. At Mobile World Congress, Meizu introduced the Super mCharge battery tech that can fully charge your smartphone in just 20 minutes.

The company demonstrated this on a smartphone with a 3,000 mAh battery. The battery got up to 30 percent in five minutes, 60 percent in ten minutes, 85 percent in 15 minutes, and was fully charged in 20 minutes. Meizu claims that Super mCharge is safer and more secure when compared to its rivals and has a charging power of 55W, which is delivered through a redesigned data cable that can support up to 160W.

Super mCharge uses optimized charge pump technology that exports half of the voltage after transformation and yields 98 percent efficiency. The highest temperature the battery reaches during charging is 39°C, which means that you won’t have any trouble using the device while it is plugged in.

Meizu’s solution looks very promising, however, we don’t know when exactly it will be available. It will go head to head with other charging technologies like Super VOOC that is capable of charging a smartphone with a 2,500 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in 15 minutes. We hope that Meizu will speed things up and that we’ll see the first smartphones with Super mCharge on the market soon.