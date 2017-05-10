The Verge

For love and justice, the pretty Guardian in a sailor suit, Sailor Moon! In the name of the Moon, I’ll punish you give you the cutest selfie phone ever! Meitu just announced a special edition of the M8, and it is a perfect smartphone for every Moonie.

See also: Best Android phones for taking selfies (May 2017)

You may know thing or two about Meitu – and no, this is not the similar sounding Chinese electronics company, Meizu. Meitu is perhaps best known for its photo editing app that can quite literally transform your face. It was involved in a bit of controversy over privacy issues, but the company ultimately explained that while it does use a data collection code, it is by no means selling user data to anyone.

Well, the company is making headlines again, and this time, it’s all about Meitu’s latest smartphone, the M8 – in particular, the Sailor Moon Pretty Soldier Edition of the device. As you can see, the back of the phone is decorated with a familiar image of our intergalactic heroine, Sailor Moon. It’s pink; it’s gold; it’s flashy. And if you’re a fan, you’ll be happy to know that it even comes with a Moon Stick-esque selfie stick.

If you’re a fan, you’ll be happy to know that it even comes with a Moon Stick-esque selfie stick.

The M8 has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera of an unspecified Sony sensor and a 21-megapixel rear-facing camera (again, Sony). It has a 5.2-inch display, a Helio X20 deca-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 3,000 mAh battery. As you may have guessed, given Meitu’s app and its past phones, the M8 is all about selfies: just say the magic line, pop open the selfie stick, snap away, and it’s likely that you’ll look ten years younger. Seriously.

If Sailor Moon isn’t your kinda gal, Meitu is also selling a Hello Kitty Edition of the phone, but don’t worry, the phone comes in “normal” colors like red, blue, white, and pink as well. The Sailor Moon Edition M8 will be accompanied by an upgraded Meitu T8. The former will be available for purchase this Friday for ¥2999 or around $435. The catch is, however, even if you are in China, the company only plans to sell 10,000 units of it.

What are your thoughts on Meitu’s Sailor Moon smartphone? Worth a Starlight Honeymoon Therapy Kiss? Or does it need the Sailor Moon Kick out the door? (Please be kind, I tried…)