LG has just launched a beefed-up new version of the G6. Dubbed LG G6 Plus (officially styled “LG G6+”), the phone offers more RAM and additional storage space.

The launch, rumored weeks ago, marks the adoption of a strategy that has worked well for LG’s rivals – offering multiple versions of its flagship phones, instead of the one-size-fits-all approach that LG has favored so far. The V30, expected at IFA in early fall, will follow on the same path.

The LG G6 Plus features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, compared to 4GB and 64GB on the LG G6. Despite what the moniker might suggest, the G6 Plus is not larger than the regular G6. In fact, all specifications, other than the RAM and storage space, are identical, including the 5.7-inch QHD+ display with rounded corners, the Snapdragon 821 processor, the dual 13MP cameras, and 3,300 mAh battery.

We really wished we saw a Snapdragon 835 instead of the aging Snapdragon 821 to really justify the “Plus” name, though it’s possible LG decided to prioritize a speedy release over the marketing clout of a better processor (again).

Speaking of the battery, the LG G6 Plus features wireless charging, which has only been available in G6 models sold in North America so far. It’s not clear if the G6 Plus will have this feature worldwide or just in specific markets, but we sure hope LG is not holding back features again.

The LG G6 Plus also packs a Hi-Fi DAC, another feature that was only available in select markets in Asia, and the phone will be bundled with a pair of B&O Play headphones.

Two new colors are coming to the G6 Plus: Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold, which employ a lenticular film to create the namesake optical effect.

In addition, new software features are coming both to the LG G6 Plus and the LG G6 (LG said both models will receive software updates simultaneously):

Face Print appears to be LG’s take on facial recognition, which happens to be one of the authentication methods from the Galaxy S8. The unlocking is supposed to take less than one second.

Low Power Consumption is an always-on mode that leverages hardware and software from Qualcomm and Google to collect data from sensors and networks without consuming a lot of power.

Finally, Covered Lens will warn users when their fingers are detected in the phone’s wide-angle camera field of view.

The LG G6 Plus will go on sale in South Korea first, but the phone will be sold in other markets from around the world as well. Pricing and specific availability will be revealed later, but from a previous leak, we believe the device will cost around $100 more than the G6.

A software update bringing Face Print, Low Power Consumption and Covered Lens to the LG G6 will roll out from next month.