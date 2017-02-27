Back in August 2016, MediaTek unveiled the Helio X30 system-on-chip (SoC). At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company officially launched the chipset and announced that it will be available soon. The first smartphones featuring the Helio X30 will be released sometime in the second quarter of the year.

The Helio X30 is the company’s most powerful SoC and will, therefore, be used in high-end devices. The MediaTek Helio X30 is created with a 10nm manufacturing process and uses a design that’s based on three clusters of cores. The company says that it requires 50 percent less power and offers a 35 percent performance increase when compared to its predecessor.

It sports two ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A35 cores running at 1.9 GHz. The CPU supports three downlink Carrier Aggregation (3CA) and two uplink Carrier Aggregation (2CA) for high volume content streaming.

The SoC features the Imagination PowerVR Series7XT Plus GPU, which is clocked at 800 MHz and is 2.4 times faster and 60 percent more energy efficient when compared to its predecessor. MediaTek’s Helio X30 supports displays with a resolution of up to 2560 x 1600 pixels, up to 8 GB of RAM, and incorporates two 14-bit image signal processors (ISPs) supporting 16+16 MP dual cameras.

It also comes with the latest CorePilot 4.0 technology, which maximizes battery life by predicting your power usage scenario on the device and then prioritizing which application is most critical at a certain point in time.

We expect to see quite a few smartphones with MediaTek’s Helio X30 chipset this year, with the first one being the Vernee Apollo 2 that should see the light of day during MWC in Barcelona.