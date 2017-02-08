MediaTek has launched its latest Helio P series mobile processor, the Helio P25. The chip is based on a 16 nm octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, clocked up to 2.5GHz, and features MediaTek’s Imagiq technology — said to offer superior image signal processing for dual camera smartphones.

The Helio P25 combines power-saving features and improved multi-tasking efficiency as well as a number of camera effects like shallow depth-of-field and “high performance” auto exposure.

Here’s what MediaTek says of the P25’s photography capabilities:

Pioneering Resolution: Up to 24MP single camera or 13MP+13MP dual camera

Up to 24MP single camera or 13MP+13MP dual camera Dual Camera-optimized: Color + Mono de-noise and real-time shallow DoF bokeh

Color + Mono de-noise and real-time shallow DoF bokeh High Dynamic Range: Video HDR with full preview

Video HDR with full preview High-Performance Auto Exposure: Turbo 3A to accelerate AE convergence speed by 30-55%

Other features of the P25 include support for 6 GB of RAM and a Mali-T880 dual GPU clocked at 900 MHz.

The Helio P10, announced June 2015, can be found on devices like the Sony Xperia XA and XA Ultra, Oppo R9 and HTC One A9s, while the P20, which first appeared around September last year, is on the Elephone P20 and Umi Plus E. Mediatek says that smartphones which feature the Helio P25 will arrive in Q1 2017.

Perhaps MWC 2017, coming up at the end of February, could see the launch of some handsets powered by the chip.