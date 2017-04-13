It’s always exciting when a new smartphone OEM comes along and even moreso when it looks like they’re going to deliver something hot. Following the release of its debut smartphone, the Maze Blade, a few days ago, Chinese manufacturer Maze Mobile is set to follow up with the eye-catching Maze Alpha in the coming weeks. And its specs have just leaked online.

According to leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Maze Alpha will carry a 6-inch Full-HD display with Gorilla Glass 4, an octa-core processor, a dual-rear camera from Sony (one of which will be 13 MP) and a 4,000 mAh battery. It’s also said to come in 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage configurations, and run Android Nougat out of the box.

The Alpha looks immediately comparable to Xiaomi’s Mi MIX handset, though the Alpha visibly differs in that it has a front-facing speaker at the top and, of course, the dual-rear camera. Further, on the Maze website, you’ll notice a thumbnail (seen above) that indicates it’s going to include a larger bezel on the bottom of the handset to house the fingerprint scanner. The bottom had been cut off previous promo images.

Maze Mobile itself is a Shenzhen-based company established in 2012. It’s now home to more than 850 employees and has partnerships with Samsung, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Japan Display and others.

Maze was originally said to be aiming for an April launch date for the Alpha, but it’s possible this has been pushed back given that we’re already two weeks into the month. If you want to stay up to date with Maze’s upcoming release, you can sign up at its official website to receive the latest news.

What are your thoughts on the Maze Alpha? Let us know in the comments.