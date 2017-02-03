A few days ago, someone created a novelty “Trump Draws” Twitter account that brought a huge smile to the faces of people around the globe (or at least a few chuckles). The account is making fun of Donald Trump with memes of the newly-elect President showing off his signed “executive orders” for the camera, which are replaced by different drawings that look like they have been made by a child. The account gained instant popularity and currently has almost 300,000 followers.

Now, someone took the idea to a whole new level. You can now make your own Trump memes with the help of the new Android app called Donald Draws: Executive Doodle. You can upload a photo, draw a picture, and add text to create your own funny masterpiece that can then be shared on Twitter and Facebook.

See also: Google and other major tech companies write open letter to Donald Trump

The app is simple but very fun to use. Even its description on the Google Play store, which you can see below, will surely make you laugh.

You don’t have this app? Sad. You don’t need this app? Wrong. You’re wrong. This app is gonna be uge. It’s gonna be big. It’ll be the biggest app. It’ll be the best app. It is the best app. This app is gonna make the United States of America great again. It’s gonna be everything.

If you’re feeling creative and want to try out the app, visit the Google Play Store by clicking the button below and download it to your device. It is free of charge and will keep you entertained for a while.