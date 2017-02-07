Fans of big fantasy action-RPG games will be able to get a mobile version of one of the more acclaimed console and PC titles in that genre later this week. CI Games will release both the iOS the Android versions of its console and PC game Lords of the Fallen on February 9.

See also: Best RPGs for Android

The original Lords of the Fallen game was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in October 2014. The mobile version of the game will follow three characters (warrior, cleric and rogue) as they travel to a monastery called Keystone. The goal is to enter the monastery to take out the Demon Queen Akasha and her minions to reclaim the land.

The mobile version of Lords of the Fallen will feature swipe-based 1-on-1 combat with the game’s 30 monster types and 12 bosses. Each of the three hero characters has his or her own combat style, and those characters can also gain more customized skills and improvements over time. The game also allows players to find items that can be crafted into different weapons, armor and amulets. There will be 60 weapons to find and use in the game, along with 15 different amulets.

The Lords of the Fallen mobile game will feature 12 locations and 80 different combat encounters. All in all, this seems like it will be a solid addition for Android gamers who want a more console-like gameplay experience. It will go live in the Google Play Store on February 9 for the one-time price of $9.99, with no in-game purchases. It’s more than likely this game will also feature a large file download, so be prepared to use a Wi-Fi connection to grab the game when it goes live.

CI Games has announced plans to release a console and PC sequel to Lords of the Fallen, but there’s been no recent word on its status.