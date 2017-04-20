Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular chatting apps and prides itself on having 1.2 billion active monthly users. To make sure they keep coming back, Facebook has added a new feature to the app that will appeal to music lovers.

The company is integrating Spotify into Messenger, which will allow you to find, share, and listen to the songs you want without leaving the messaging app. The people you share a song with will be able to listen to a 30-second clip directly within Messenger but will have to open up Spotify in order to listen to it in full.

The Spotify integration is a part of the new Chat Extensions feature and is really easy to use. All you have to do is tap the “+” icon at the bottom of the app, select Spotify, search for a specific song, and share it with your friends.

Facebook has also announced that in addition to Spotify, support for Apple Music is coming soon. It also got a few other companies on board with the new Chat Extensions feature including TheScore, OpenTable, Food Network, NBA, Wall Street Journal, and Kayak. More of them will be added to this list in the future.