LineageOS, the Android-based custom ROM project launched late in 2016 by many of the former team members of CyanogenMod, has been quite busy adding new phones that can support the ROM. After launching its first official builds for a number of phones in mid-January, it has now added several more devices that can run the Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1.

The biggest new addition is for the OnePlus 3T, and in fact that build has now been merged with the previous version for the older OnePlus 3, so both should now be updated for LineageOS at the same time from now on. Another new addition is the ZTE Axon 7, which recently got its own official update to Nougat.

The other devices are a bit older, including the HTC One M7, in both unlocked and Verizon versions, along with the Sprint version of the LG G3. Finally, you can download a build of LineageOS 14.1 for the 2016 versions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 tablets in 8.0-inch and 9.7-inch models.

You can check out all the newly added builds on the LineageOS download page. The group’s statistic page shows that overall, it has gotten close to 440,000 total build downloads, at least as of this writing. It also shows that the OnePlus One (which is identified by the name “bacon”) has continued to get the most downloads, with over 35,000 recorded. That’s nearly twice as much as the second phone on the stats list, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (given the name “kenzo”).

Hopefully, the team will continue to add more phones to the LineageOS support list, and will also keep updating the custom ROM itself. If you have downloaded and installed LineageOS on your phone, what are your initial impressions? Do you think it’s a good successor to CyanogenOS? Let us know your first-hand impressions in the comments!