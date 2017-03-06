LineageOS continues to add more devices to its custom ROM that was created by some of the former team members of the popular CyanogenMod project. The latest phones that can now run the Android Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1 include two of the biggest selling devices; the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. These are the versions of the phones that use Samsung’s own Exynos processors.

See also: The current state of custom ROM development

In addition to those two big names, LineageOS 14.1 is also available for a number of the models for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 tablets, along with the Galaxy S III GSM LTE phone. Also, some versions of the old LG G3 can access the latest LineageOS build. You can check out all the newly added builds on the LineageOS download page. Over 500,000 downloads have been recorded for the custom ROM so far, with the OnePlus One on top as the device getting the most downloads.

In addition, the official LineageOS website has been updated, adding info on some changes the team has made to the custom ROM. The biggest new addition is Single Hand Mode. It can be used on phones with on-screen navigation buttons by swiping right or left on the home button. If LineageOS is used on devices with hardware navigation buttons, the trigger for this mode can be set by going into ‘Settings’ and then ‘Buttons’.

Have you tried out LineageOS on your smartphone or tablet? Let us know your impressions in the comments!