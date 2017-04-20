LineageOS has now been updated to Android 7.1.2 Nougat, along with April’s security patches, and has added a few new devices to its roster of supported phones.

The news arrived via the official Lineage blog, where it was announced that the “Extra Tiles issue,” which had been leading to increased battery usage, has now been addressed, along with “many minor bug fixes.” Other improvements brought to the increasingly popular ROM include a new battery usage alerts list, and some general fixes for Bluetooth issues.

The newly supported LineageOS 14.1 devices include:

HTC M9 (GSM) – himaul

HTC M9 (Verizon) – himawl

Letv LeEco Le 2 (International) – s2

Letv LeEco LePro3 – zl1

LG L90 – w7

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 LTE (Sprint) – lt02ltespr

Yu Yuphoria – lettuce

Yu Yureka – tomato

The Nextbit Robin, meanwhile, has been temporarily disabled due to major bugs.

Finally, LineageOS has also opened up Bitcoin donations to cover its monthly website and server costs, with support for PayPal coming soon. You can read more about those costs here.

LineageOS has just been getting better and better since picking up from where CyanogenMod left off last year, topping one million users exactly a month ago on March 20. Have you checked out this ROM yet? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.