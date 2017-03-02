After a highly successful launch in its native South Korea in December 2016, publisher Netmarble will release the fantasy MMO game Lineage 2 Revolution for Android and iOS worldwide. A specific global launch date has not yet been announced.

The mobile game is an adaptation of the PC MMORPG Lineage 2 that first launched way back in 2003 by NCSoft. Lineage 2 Revolution is actually a direct sequel to the PC game, at least in terms of its storyline, as it takes place 100 years after the events of Lineage II.

The mobile game uses Unreal Engine 4 for its graphics and features four different playable races (Human, Elf, Dark Elf and Dwarf) and three classes (Warrior, Rogue and Mage) to choose from. Lineage 2 Revolution is an action-themed MMO, with lots of battles against fantasy creatures and monsters, so it’s sure to appear to a worldwide audience.

By the way, this is just the latest move by Asia-based Netmarble to reach a Western audience. In December 2016, it acquired the Vancouver-based studio previously started and owned by Kabam, which developed the popular Marvel Contest of Champions mobile game, and will still release the upcoming Transformers: Forged to Fight game for Android this spring.

Netmarble now has over 5 million players in South Korea signed up to play the game. It claims it has earned over $170 million during its first month in its native country. We will keep you up to date when the localized versions of Lineage 2 Revolution are ready to go live. In the meantime, are you planning to check out the game when it is released in your country? Let us know in the comments!