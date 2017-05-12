The Lighthouse, backed by Andy Rubin’s Playground Studio, is an interactive assistant for your home that’s far more advanced than its rivals. It uses a 3D sensor, video camera, computer vision, and deep learning to understand exactly what’s going on in your house. It is capable of knowing the difference between people and pets, as well as who is welcome in the house and who is not.

The whole point of the Lighthouse is that it can tell you exactly what happened in your home and when. Here’s what I mean: With the help of your smartphone, you can ask the Lighthouse questions like “Did anyone walk the dog today?” or “What did the kids do with the babysitter?”, and it will show you the relevant video footage that answers your question.

See also: Report: Alexa to outsell Google Home three-to-one this year

You can also tell the product the exact activities that are important to you and it will notify you when they happen. For example, it will let you know when the kids come home from school, or if they haven’t arrived at the expected time. And if the Lighthouse detects movement from a person it doesn’t recognize, it will send you a security alert.

The Lighthouse is also capable of recognizing gestures. When you’re not home, for example, your family members can simply wave at the device to say hello, which you’ll then see right away on your smartphone.

The product is already up for pre-order and will start shipping in September. It will set you back $399 and comes with a 12-month Lighthouse Intelligence service plan, which is required if you want to use all the features mentioned above. You also have the option of getting the device with a 36 or a 60-month Lighthouse Intelligence service plan that will cost you $499 and $599. After the plan expires, you’ll have to pay $10 per month for it. If you’re interested, click the button below.