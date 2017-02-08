Evan Blass doesn’t sleep. Because if he did someone else might have come across the LG Watch Sport renders before him. But that didn’t happen and we have just been treated to our first hi-res render of the LG Watch Sport in titanium and blue colors.

The LG Watch Sport (LG-W280A) features a rotating digital crown/power button that also serves as a navigation tool, along with two other buttons above and below it on the right side of the watch. You can read the user manual, which leaked recently, here.

I think my work here is finally done. Happy timekeeping, all. pic.twitter.com/WOywzOpUHt — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 8, 2017

The Watch Sport also features NFC for Android Pay, GPS, LTE and Google Assistant and is expected to be priced at $349. It reportedly has a 1.38-inch screen with 480×480 resolution, 768 MB of RAM, 4 GB of storage, 430 mAh battery and an IP68 rating.

The watch itself looks just like the lo-res renders we saw leaked a while back, but we get a look at some new watch faces with fitness info, weather and calendar details. Android Wear 2.0 is due to be announced today, so stay tuned for any further details on the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport.

