The US-based smartphone maker BLU is in hot water. Again. Last year, the company admitted that several of its handsets have been secretly sending out personal data collected from their owners, which didn’t do its brand image any good. Now, the company is facing a new problem, as it is being sued by LG.

The South Korean company claims that BLU has infringed five of its Long Term Evolution standard-related patents. LG said that it has already sent four warnings to the company so far but never received a response. That’s why the tech giant has now decided to take BLU to court. It also requested a sales ban of BLU smartphones with the US International Trade Commission.

The company said that this is the first time it filed a patent suit against a smartphone manufacturer. It also added that it plans on protecting its the legitimate rights to its patented technologies and will respond appropriately to the unfair use of its intellectual properties.

It is hard to say who will come out on top in this court battle given the information that we have. As always, it will take quite some time before the final verdict will be announced. A preliminary judgment is expected to be made sometime in the first six months of 2018, while the case should be closed in the second half of next year if everything goes according to plan.