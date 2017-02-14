The LG G6 is shaping up to be a pretty powerful phone, building on LG’s established standout features like audio and display technology. There’s more to a good phone than the specs, however. A phone’s reliability and durability are equally important, if not more so. Thankfully, in a series of new teasers LG makes it clear they understand this.

Today LG released two new teasers that deliver on these themes. The first of the teasers says “Reliability. Check, check, check.” The second is even more crucial, declaring “Resist more. Under pressure.” So let’s break down what they are talking about.

The reliability teaser is a bit vague, but it’s clear that after the Samsung Note incident last year, all manufacturers are working hard to deliver a message of reliability and stringent quality control. LG itself has had a few issues in these areas in the past, namely when it comes to bootloops. Hopefully this pledge means they are taking QA even more seriously with the LG G6.

The second teaser is pretty obvious: The LG G6 is waterproof. “resist” and “pressure” paints a pretty clear picture of water resistance that can handle full submersion. It’s hard to say what kind of rating they will go with, but we imagine they’ll at least try to match Samsung, which means an IP68 rating that can handle a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes — or perhaps even better if LG wants to really stand out here.

As for the rest of what to expect from LG? For more details on specs, design, release dates and more, be sure to head to our official LG G6 roundup page.