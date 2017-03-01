LG has produced a short video which offers a glimpse at the design process behind one of its latest flagship’s wallpapers. The video was uploaded the LG Mobile Global YouTube channel yesterday and follows soon after the LG G6‘s official unveiling at MWC 2017.

The wallpaper seen in the video has something of a material design element to it, with the layered, flat shapes, and it’s clever too, subtly evoking the number 6 to reflect the device’s number. (It also has a similar aesthetic to the “G” in the LG’s G series logo, with the diagonal lines and the left-side curve, but it’s probably coincidence.)

Whether the footage actually portrays how the design was carried out, or if it’s just simulated for “dramatic” purposes, can be debated, but it’s a short and sweet video all the same.

We’ve since seen the complete set of LG G6 wallpapers and they’re an eye-catching bunch, not only thanks to the abstract designs, but also the 2:1 aspect ratio which they adhere too (they’re slightly longer than regular wallpapers to fit the LG G6’s 18:9 display).

Download the rest of them here and read our hands-on LG G6 review at the link.