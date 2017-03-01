Even though the LG G6 was officially announced only a few days ago, someone already got their hands on the device and have decided to test exactly how durable it is. The first scratch test video of the new LG G6 has been posted online.

The video shows an individual who tries to scratch the back side of LG’s flagship smartphone with a knife. The results are quite promising, as it looks like the G6 can really take a beating. We can see that the smartphone won the battle and didn’t suffer much damage. As far as we can tell, there wasn’t a single scratch visible on the device.

This is great news for those of you who are interested in getting the LG G6. You now know that the device doesn’t scratch easily, mainly thanks to Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 that covers the back part of the phone. We still don’t suggest that you carry it in your pocket along with you keys or anything like that, but in case something like this does happen, you shouldn’t worry too much about it.

The LG G6 looks like a very promising device and is completely different from its predecessor, the G5. It features a 5.7-inch Quad HD screen, the Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and a two 13 MP cameras on the back. You can learn more about the device by checking out our LG G6 hands-on post.