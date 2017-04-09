LG has never been known for making resistant smartphones. The LG V10 was a very successful attempt at making a device that can truly hold its own against the elements. Now the Korean manufacturer is trying to bring that ruggedness to its main flagship smartphones.

The LG G6 can’t really be called a rugged device, but it can definitely take a fair beating, which the company wants to demonstrate through a video of multiple units going through a Rube Goldberg machine. Shall we give it a watch?

LG is quick to highlight a few main points and features. Of course, there is the fact that the device is rated at IP68, meaning it can withstand dust and be submerged in 1.5 meters of water (for 30 minutes). The device is also shown being dropped at a height of one meter. The LG G6 also undergoes extreme temperatures.

But it’s not only resistance LG wants to show off. They also delve into quick charging, battery safety, display quality and the lack of a camera app. They were quick to mention the lack of a camera bump, which really helps minimize the design. And of course, there is also the wide-angle camera.

