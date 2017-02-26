The new LG G6 smartphone has an impressive 5.7-inch Quad HD resolution display, with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It also has very little bezel so it can really show it off. However, the G6 does not have a curved screen, which its main rival Samsung has championed with its flagship phones like the Galaxy S7 Edge, and reportedly for the upcoming Galaxy S8. As it turns out, LG says it has two big reasons why it doesn’t like the curved screen trend in phones.

See also: The curved corners on the LG G6 are not just cosmetic

According to what LG told Phone Arena, one of the big issues it has with curved screens is that it feels it makes smartphones harder to hold. LG claims that devices with those kinds of displays can also lead to more tension and tiredness with hands that are using those phones for longer periods of time.

Curved screens can make smartphones harder to hold

The other big issue with curved screens, at least according to LG, is that they can become easier to crack compared to standard flat displays. Since more of the sides of phones with curved screens are made of glass, LG feels this makes them more likely to be damaged if they fall to the ground. Another smaller issue for LG is that users can accidentally tap on curved screens more in comparison to flat screen smartphones.

Of course, one could make the argument that LG is just trying to take some potshots at its competitors, especially Samsung, as the G6 will likely go head to head with the Galaxy S8 later this spring for the hearts and mind of high-end smartphone customers. What do you think of LG’s opinion of curved screens on smartphones? Does the company have a point or is it just trying to downplay curved screens at Samsung’s expense?