The recently released LG G6 might have a little brother in the near future. A new report claims that the company is working on the LG G6 mini, and it might have the same display ratio as its big brother.

The report comes from TechnoBuffalo, who claims to have seen an internal LG document about the phone. It says that the LG G6 mini (which is not an official code name, by the way) will have a 5.4-inch display, compared to the 5.7-inch screen on the LG G6. However, it will retain the 18:9 display ratio. It also states that the screen-to-body ratio of the smaller phone will be just below 80 percent. The LG G6 has a 78.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Other than that, there’s no other information about this alleged LG G6 mini on its hardware specs, its price tag, and its possible release date. The story does say that the document it saw has a reference to early 2016, so it’s possible that this phone might have been planned and later scrapped. As always with these kinds of unconfirmed reports, you should take this one with a grain of salt until we get more official information.

