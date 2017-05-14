Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the Google Pixel International Giveaway: Barcsa R. (Hungary).

This week we are giving away a brand new LG G6!

The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch 1440×2880 IPS display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor, 4 GB of RAM and either 32 or 64 GB of on-board storage. It has two 13MP rear facing cameras, offering you a wide-angle and a regular view, and comes with the Google Assistant built in, the new AI assistant that also powers Google Home.

Related Articles
 

Galaxy S8 vs LG G6: Which is right for YOU?

20 hours ago
 

Results are in: The best Android smartphone camera is…

3 days ago
 

Why I cautiously recommend the LG G6

1 week ago
 

LG G6 review: it flies… like a G6!

April 7, 2017

Enter giveaway

LG G6 International Giveaway!

More giveaways

Winners gallery

Terms & Conditions

  • The giveaway is an international giveaway (Except when we can not ship to your Country.)
  • If we can not ship to your country, you will be compensated with an online gift card of equal MSRP value to the prize.
  • We are not responsible for lost shipments.
  • We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.
  • You must be age of majority in your Country of residence.
  • We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.
  • Only 1 entry per person, do not enter multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.
  • We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
  • This giveaway is operated by AndroidAuthority.
  • The prize will ship when it is available to purchase.
Features
Sunday GiveawayGiveawaysLG G6
, ,
Nirave Gondhia
Nirave is one of the Managing Editors and a fan of travel. He's worked in technology for over ten years (including stints at two carriers in the UK) and reported on it for nearly nine years. In my spare time, A big football (soccer to those over the pond) fan and avid supporter of Man United for over 20 years, he reads a lot, loves a cocktails and blogs about travel.
Show 1 comments