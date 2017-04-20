24 European countries will get the LG G6 next week, starting Monday, April 24. 33 carriers across the old continent will be launching the G6, including those covering Germany, the UK, France and Italy. With the Samsung Galaxy S8 launching just four days later, LG has really just scraped this one by.

The European launch comes more than a month after the phone’s Korean debut on March 10 and more than two weeks after it arrived in North America. LG plans to eventually offer the G6 in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. There apparently won’t be a Chinese launch for the G6 though.

Some of the most notable LG G6 features include its 18:9 5.7-inch ‘FullVision’ QHD+ display, MIL-STD810G durability rating, IP68 water-resistance, dual 13 MP cameras on the back, pre-loaded Google Assistant and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. The LG G6 price is €749/£699 with some pre-orders reportedly shipping early.