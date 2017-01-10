LG has confirmed that its upcoming LG G6 flagship smartphone will carry a QHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. LG Display made the announcement yesterday, stating that the wider screen would allow for a more immersive experience and would be optimized for multi-tasking and dual-screen functions.

The 5.7-inch LCD panel will provide a 1440 x 2880 resolution with 564 pixels-per-inch and will make use of LG’s proprietary in-TOUCH technology. This eliminates the need for touch cover glass by using a touch sensor inside of the LCD cell —said to offer a superior response rate.

See also: LG’s new voice-activated robot for the home is powered by Alexa

Without the touch cover glass, LG’s new display will also measure 1 mm in thickness and provide slimmer bezels than its previous smartphones. Further, LG claims that in-TOUCH displays perform better in sunlight thanks to the embedded touch layer.

The news follows rumors that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 may house a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and the release of Xiaomi’s concept phone, the Mi MIX, which has a near-bezel-less display with a 17:9 aspect ratio. LG’s display pursuits appear to be very much on trend.

What are your thoughts on the prospect of 18:9 LG G6 display? What about the other rumored LG G6 specs? Let us know in the comments.