T-Mobile has launched a buy one get one free (BOGO) offer on the LG G6: purchase two of LG’s latest flagship from participating stores between now and June 8 and you can get a $500 rebate via email.

Though the LG G6 launched for $650, it has currently been reduced to $500 at the T-Mobile store. We’re not sure how long that particular offer will last, but the $500 rebate would still apply even if the device price increases.

As you might expect, there are a few hoops to jump through if you want to get hold of that $500 e-check.

Firstly, you need to make sure you make your LG G6 purchase at “an authorized, participating T-Mobile location in the US/D.C.” This means you won’t be able to buy through a reseller (unless otherwise states). In addition, the devices must be purchased in a single transaction, you can’t buy two devices at different times. You’re also limited to five e-checks per household — this to put-off those trying to horde units for resale later.

To apply for the rebate, T-Mobile says you’ll need the following items: “A completed request form, the IMEI of both LG G6 devices, a copy of the purchase receipt, and original IMEI label from the device’s packaging. Purchase receipt must include your printed name, signature and date of submission.”

Online submissions must be received by July 8, 2017, and T-Mobile says that the e-check may arrive up to eight weeks after your initial application.

Find the T-Mobile submission form here, to fill in after your purchase, and read all the T&Cs here.

Do you think this is a good deal? Give us your thoughts in the comments.