And the Android community has done it again: you can now get the LG G6 camera app on the LG G5 thanks to a port by Android developer xpirt over at the XDA Developers forums. Though it’s not officially compatible, xpirt has made it work thanks to the Fulmics ROM — which will need to be installed before you can make use of the upgraded camera app.

xpirt states that all of the G5 camera features should still be working on the G6 app, as well as manual video mode and a GIF encoder. The dev has also properly resized the app for the G5, as the display of the two devices have different aspect ratios.

We’re not sure if the entire catalog of LG G6 camera options is included in the package, but you should get the camera carousel and guide shot mode — features we loved in our original LG G6 review.

Installation is also straightforward with only a few steps, but the caveat is that you need the aforementioned Fulmics ROM to run it. Though installing Fulmics isn’t necessarily a bad idea — by all accounts, it seems like a pretty solid ROM — it will put off those who don’t want to stray from the native LG G5 software (as well as risk damaging their device/voiding their warranty).

If you’re still interested, you can find Fulmics here and the LG G6 camera app here.