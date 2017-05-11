The latest report from South Korea claims that LG could replace HTC to manufacture the Pixel 3 smartphones, set to be released during H2 of 2018, but LG has officially dismissed the claims as mere speculation.

Google changed its strategy a bit last year and finally jumped into hardware. The search giant officially killed off the Nexus brand and gave us the Pixel and the Pixel XL instead. While their design was controversial to say the least, they ultimately proved to be very popular. Now, we’ve already started seeing rumors regarding second-generation Pixel phones, but according to Chosun Biz, Google may have already picked LG as its partner for 2018’s Pixel 3 smartphones.

The South Korean site claims that Google is looking for a new partner for its third generation Pixel lineup, one who can provide “more stability” in manufacturing. Google and LG have teamed up previously on devices like the Nexus 4, Nexus 5, and Nexus 5X, and the search giant even reportedly offered to invest 1 trillion won or approximately $880 million in LG’s OLED display division. Google’s move is likely to be a part of its effort to secure a stable supply of OLED displays for its Pixel phones; after all, Samsung’s OLED panels are largely reserved for Galaxy smartphones and Apple’s iPhones.

The report goes on to say that some industry experts think LG could even help manufacture the upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2. Whatever the case may be, with the rising popularity of the Pixel brand, LG could see an increase in smartphone revenue if it chooses to partner with Google once again, just as HTC did.

In response to this story, we reached out to LG for further comment, and Ken Hong, the company’s global communications director, has firmly denied the report, stating that the information on Chosun Biz is “speculation of the highest degree” and that LG does not “deal in rumors and speculation.”

How would you feel about seeing LG-made Pixel phones in the future? Let us know in the comments below.