I’m sure you’ve heard one or two horror stories regarding LG’s bootloop problems. Girard Gibbs LLP officially filed a class action suit against the South Korean company just a few weeks ago, and it looks like they may be looking to add more devices like the G5, V20, and Nexus 5X.

The word “bootloop” might as well be LG’s worst nightmare: after multiple reports of the LG G4 encountering bootloops, the company promised to repair affected devices, blaming “loose contact between components.” However, many of the replacement units also suffered the same issue due to LG’s misdiagnosis of the problem. And to make things worse, the V10, which was launched shortly after the G4 to combat Samsung’s Note series, suffered a similar fate, with numerous users complaining about random restarts and permanent freezes.

Frustrated users filed a class action suit against LG, claiming that their devices were “inoperable and unfit for any use” and that LG had breached several warranty laws. Now, the lawsuit exclusively pertains to affected owners of the LG G4 and the LG V10, but that could change in the future to include devices like the LG G5, V20, and Nexus 5X.

The LG-made Nexus 5X also encountered bootloops last year, and LG offered full refunds for those devices. The G5 and V20 are slightly more complicated since the issue doesn’t seem to be widespread; in fact, most are anecdotally reported and have not been acknowledged by LG. So far, Girard Gibbs LLP is conducting a survey to obtain more information from affected G5, V20, and Nexus 5X users. Depending on the information that they receive, you could be invited to join the suit.

The survey can be found here, and for more information on the class action suit, visit here.

