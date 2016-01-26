After several months of LG G4 owners complaining of a bootloop issue to no avail, we picked up the story and confronted LG. The official response has come through and it should make G4 owners happy: LG has acknowledged the LG G4 bootloop issue is a hardware defect and will repair affected devices.

According to the numerous posts on various social platforms and YouTube, the bootloop problem potentially affects all regional models and carrier-branded LG G4 units. After a prolonged investigation, LG has identified the source of the problem as a “loose contact between components” and vowed to repair it, with apologies to LG G4 owners that have been suffering from this problem with no resolution in sight.

Here’s the full statement LG made to Android Authority:

LG Electronics has been made aware of a booting issue with the LG G4 smartphone that has now been identified as resulting from a loose contact between components. Customers who are experiencing booting issues with their LG G4s should contact their local carrier from where the G4 was purchased or a nearby LG Service Center (www.lg.com/common) for repair under full warranty.

Customers who purchased their G4 devices from non-carrier retailers should contact an LG Service Center with the understanding that warranty conditions will differ. LG Electronics is committed to providing the highest standards of product quality and customer service and apologizes for the inconvenience caused to some of our customers who initially received incorrect diagnoses.

If you have a LG G4 with bootloop problems, you should now be able to get the troublesome connector repaired and get your phone back in working condition. LG confirmed that earlier attempts to fix the problem were misdiagnoses which led to the wrong parts being replaced. With the problem properly identified, it should be smooth sailing for repairs from here on in.